Canada August industrial prices edge up 0.1%: Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada edged up 0.1% in August from July, the fourth consecutive month of growth, primarily due to higher metal prices, Statistics Canada said on Friday in a preliminary flash estimate.

Non-ferrous metal product prices climbed 5.1%, while unwrought gold and gold alloys were up 4.7%, the agency said. Gains were moderated by a 0.8% decline in motorized and recreation vehicle prices, and a 0.8% decrease in energy and petroleum prices.

