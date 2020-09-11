US Markets

Canada August industrial prices edge up 0.1%: Statscan flash estimate

Producer prices in Canada edged up 0.1% in August from July, the fourth consecutive month of growth, primarily due to higher metal prices, Statistics Canada said on Friday in a preliminary flash estimate.

Non-ferrous metal product prices climbed 5.1%, while unwrought gold and gold alloys were up 4.7%, the agency said. Gains were moderated by a 0.8% decline in motorized and recreation vehicle prices, and a 0.8% decrease in energy and petroleum prices.

