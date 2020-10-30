Canada August GDP up 1.2% on public sector
Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 1.2% in August, the fourth consecutive monthly gain, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
The goods-producing sector posted a 0.5% increase, while the service-producing sector also grew by 1.5%. (Changes in percent)
Aug
July(rev) July(prev) Aug yr/yr All industries +1.2
+3.1
+3.0
-3.8 Goods
+0.5
+3.0
+3.2
-4.7 Services
+1.5
+3.1
+3.0
-3.4
NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.9% gain for August GDP.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)
