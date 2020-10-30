Canada August GDP up 1.2% on public sector

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 1.2% in August, the fourth consecutive monthly gain, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The goods-producing sector posted a 0.5% increase, while the service-producing sector also grew by 1.5%. (Changes in percent)

Aug

July(rev) July(prev) Aug yr/yr All industries +1.2

+3.1

+3.0

-3.8 Goods

+0.5

+3.0

+3.2

-4.7 Services

+1.5

+3.1

+3.0

-3.4

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.9% gain for August GDP.

