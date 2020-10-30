Canada August GDP up 1.2% in fourth consecutive monthly gain

OTTAWA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 1.2% in August as businesses across the country continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Friday, with growth seen rising at a slower 0.7% month-on-month pace in September.

The goods-producing sector posted a 0.5% increase in August, while the service-producing sector grew by 1.5%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer and John Stonestreet)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.