Canada August GDP up 1.2% in fourth consecutive monthly gain

The Canadian economy grew by 1.2% in August as businesses across the country continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Friday, with growth seen rising at a slower 0.7% month-on-month pace in September.

OTTAWA, Oct 30 (Reuters)

The goods-producing sector posted a 0.5% increase in August, while the service-producing sector grew by 1.5%.

