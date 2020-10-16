US Markets

Canada August factory sales fall 2.0% after three months of gains

Julie Gordon Reuters
Canadian manufacturing sales fell by 2.0% in August, following three months of consecutive gains, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 1.4% in August. Statistics Canada revised July's gain to 7.2% from 7.0%. Manufacturing sales remain 6.6% below pre-pandemic levels, Statscan said.

The largest declines were in transportation equipment, down 13.7%, mostly on lower sales of motor vehicle assembly and parts.

