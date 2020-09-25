Canada Aug wholesale trade rose by 0.1% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade in August edged up by 0.1% after jumping by 4.3% in July, according to a flash estimate released by Statistics Canada on Friday.

The agency said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 75.6% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 91.2%, it added.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

