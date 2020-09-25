US Markets

Canada Aug wholesale trade rose by 0.1% - Statscan flash estimate

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian wholesale trade in August edged up by 0.1% after jumping by 4.3% in July, according to a flash estimate released by Statistics Canada on Friday.

OTTAWA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade in August edged up by 0.1% after jumping by 4.3% in July, according to a flash estimate released by Statistics Canada on Friday.

The agency said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 75.6% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 91.2%, it added.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular