Canada Aug wholesale trade most likely rose 2.6% -Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 2.6% in August from July, largely due to higher sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector and the miscellaneous subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 58.1%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 78.4%.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Dale Smith)

