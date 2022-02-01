Commodities

Canada asks citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine - travel advisory

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Canada asked its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict", according to a travel advisory released Tuesday.

Corrects headline to say 'Canada', not 'Canadians'

