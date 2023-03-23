US Markets

Canada arrests teen over 'terrorism' allegations, cites FBI intelligence

March 23, 2023 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters

By Kanishka Singh

March 23 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Thursday arrested a teenage male in Montreal, citing "allegations of terrorism" based on U.S. FBI intelligence.

"Based on intelligence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), this morning RCMP officers arrested Mohamed Amine Assal, 18, of Ville Saint-Lauren," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Police said their operation was aimed at disrupting Assal's "suspicious activities" and making him sign a peace bond. The investigation is ongoing and charges may be laid at a later date, the police said on Thursday.

"Following a short probe by security authorities, the RCMP had reasonable grounds to fear that an individual may commit a terrorism offence," police added, without providing further details.

Reuters could not immediately reach Assal or his family or representative for comment.

