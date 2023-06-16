News & Insights

Canada April wholesale trade down 1.4% on agricultural supplies, food

June 16, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

    June 16 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade decreased by 1.4% in April from March on the lower sales in the agricultural supplies portion of the miscellaneous subsector, as well as the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Sales were down in four out of seven subsectors, representing 60.4%wholesale trade, while sales fell in seven of the ten provinces. Sales declined by 1.4% in volume terms.

      
  
  (Percent changes)
                               Apr       Apr     Mar (rev)  Mar (prev)
                              mo/mo     yr/yr     mo/mo      mo/mo
  Wholesale trade             -1.4       +1.4      -1.1       -0.1
  Wholesale trade ex-autos    -2.2       +0.1      -1.2        0.0
  Wholesale inventories       -0.4      +14.5      +0.8       +0.7
  
  Sectors:
  Farm products               +4.6      +21.0
  Food/beverages/tobacco      -2.0       +7.6        
  Personal/household          -1.4       +3.9
  Motor Vehicles and Parts    +3.2       +8.7
  Building materials/supplies -1.0      -13.4
  Machinery/equipment         +0.1       +8.0   
  Misc.                       -8.8       -9.8
 
  
 
    NOTE: Figures in the table exclude petroleum and oilseeds sales. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast an increase of 1.6% in wholesale trade in April from March. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
   (Reporting by Dale Smith)

