Canada April wholesale trade down 0.5% on fertilizer, lumber

May 16 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade decreased by 0.5% in April from March on the drop in fertilizer imports from Russia, as well as lower prices and volumes for lumber and other wood products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Sales were down in five out of seven subsectors, representing 77.9% of wholesale trade, while sales were lower in six of the ten provinces. Sales fell by 0.6% in volume terms. (Percent changes) Apr Apr Mar (rev) Mar (prev) mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale trade -0.5 +11.5 +0.6 +0.3 Wholesale trade ex-autos -0.5 +11.3 +0.3 -0.1 Wholesale inventories +1.7 +19.4 +0.9 +0.4 Sectors: Farm products +3.6 +17.0 Food/beverages/tobacco -0.3 +8.4 Personal/household -0.0 +9.4 Motor Vehicles and Parts -0.8 +12.5 Building materials/supplies -1.4 +8.8 Machinery/equipment +1.8 +8.5 Misc. -3.4 +24.9 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% increase in wholesale trade in April from March. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

