Canada April retail sales up 0.9%, seen up 1.6% in May

Jun 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales rose 0.9% in April from March at C$60.72 billion ($47.02 billion), on higher sales at general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Sales were seen to grow 1.6% in May, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales increased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 43.3% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were up 0.9%.

(Percent changes)

Apr

Apr

Mar(rev) Mar(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+0.9

+9.2

+0.2

0.0 Excluding autos/parts +1.3 +14.1

+2.6

+2.4

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.8% increase in overall sales in April, and for sales to increase 0.6% excluding autos. ($1=$1.2913 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

