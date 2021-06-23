Canada April retail sales plunge 5.7%, biggest drop in a year
June 23 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March, largely in clothing and clothing accessories stores, as well as general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
The decline, the largest since the 24.9% month-on-month drop in April 2020, came amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales decreased in nine of 11 subsectors, representing 74.2% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales fell by 5.6%.
(Percent changes)
Apr
Apr
Mar(rev) Mar(prev)
mo/mo yr/yr
mo/mo
mo/mo Total
-5.7 +56.7
+4.5
+3.6 Excluding autos/parts -7.2 +33.8
+5.4
+4.3
NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.5% decrease in overall sales in March, and for sales to fall 0.5% excluding autos.
($1=$1.2272 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)
((Reuters Ottawa bureau +1647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.