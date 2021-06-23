US Markets

Canada April retail sales plunge 5.7%, biggest drop in a year

June 23 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March, largely in clothing and clothing accessories stores, as well as general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The decline, the largest since the 24.9% month-on-month drop in April 2020, came amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales decreased in nine of 11 subsectors, representing 74.2% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales fell by 5.6%.

(Percent changes)

Apr

Apr

Mar(rev) Mar(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-5.7 +56.7

+4.5

+3.6 Excluding autos/parts -7.2 +33.8

+5.4

+4.3

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.5% decrease in overall sales in March, and for sales to fall 0.5% excluding autos.

($1=$1.2272 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau +1647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

