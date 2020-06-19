US Markets

Canada April retail sales drop 26.4% on coronavirus shutdowns

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian retail sales dropped by an unprecedented 26.4% in April from March to C$34.72 billion ($25.61 billion), on lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as food and beverage stores and gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said on Friday. April was the first full month of shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales decreased in all 11 subsectors. In volume terms, retail sales were down a record 25.2%. In a preliminary flash estimate, StatsCan said May retail sales could post a 19.1% increase.

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 15.1% decrease in overall sales in April, and for sales to decrease 13.5% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3558 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)((kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa bureau +1 613 235 6745))

