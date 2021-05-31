US Markets

Canada April producer prices up 1.6% vs March on lumber

Producer prices in Canada rose by 1.6% in April from March on higher prices for lumber and other wood products, Statistics Canada said on Monday. The annual increase in softwood lumber prices was the largest increase on record since the series began in 1957.

    The increase followed an upwardly revised 1.8% increase in March. Raw materials prices were up 1.0% in April, and were up 56.4% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                 April   Mar(rev)  Mar(prev)  April   Mar(rev)  Mar(prev) 
 total            +1.6    +1.8      +1.6      +14.3   +10.3     +10.0
 ex energy/petrol +1.8    +1.5      +1.3      +10.3    +8.4      +8.1 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                 April   Mar(rev)  Mar(prev)  April   Mar(rev)  Mar(prev) 
 total            +1.0    +2.2      +2.3      +56.4   +34.7     +34.7
 ex crude energy  +3.4    +0.5      +0.5      +21.9   +16.1     +16.0



    NOTE: A flash estimate by Statscan released on May 13 had pointed toward a 1.7% increase in April from March.
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)((steve.scherer@tr.com))

