US Markets

Canada April producer prices up 0.8% on energy

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK IWANYSHYN

Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.8% in April from March on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, moderated by lower prices for softwood lumber, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

    May 19 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.8% in April from March on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, moderated by lower prices for softwood lumber, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
    The decline followed an downwardly revised 3.4% increase in March. Raw materials prices were down 2.0% in April, and were up 38.4% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Apr   Mar(rev)  Mar(prev)    Apr   Mar(rev)  Mar(prev) 
 total            +0.8    +3.4      +4.0      +16.4   +17.9     +18.5
 ex energy/petrol +0.1    +1.6      +2.3      +10.9   +13.3     +13.9 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Apr   Mar(rev)  Mar(prev)    Apr   Mar(rev)  Mar(prev) 
 total            -2.0   +11.8     +11.8      +38.4   +42.6     +42.7
 ex crude energy  +0.9    +6.6      +6.8      +21.3   +24.1     +24.3



    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a 0.5% increase in industrial prices in April from March. 
   (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular