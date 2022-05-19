Canada April producer prices up 0.8% on energy

May 19 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.8% in April from March on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, moderated by lower prices for softwood lumber, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. The decline followed an downwardly revised 3.4% increase in March. Raw materials prices were down 2.0% in April, and were up 38.4% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) total +0.8 +3.4 +4.0 +16.4 +17.9 +18.5 ex energy/petrol +0.1 +1.6 +2.3 +10.9 +13.3 +13.9 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) total -2.0 +11.8 +11.8 +38.4 +42.6 +42.7 ex crude energy +0.9 +6.6 +6.8 +21.3 +24.1 +24.3 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a 0.5% increase in industrial prices in April from March. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

