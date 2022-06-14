Canada April factory sales up 1.7% on petroleum, autos

June 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by 1.7% in April from March on higher sales in petroleum and coal products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 1.2%.

Month/month change (%)

Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) Sales

+1.7

+3.5

+2.5 Sales ex-autos

+1.2

+3.4

+2.2 Inventories

+2.3

+2.2

+2.4 Unfilled orders

+2.9

+1.9

+1.8 New orders

+3.1

+2.3

+1.6

Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.55

1.54

1.58

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.6% increase in factory sales in April from March.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.