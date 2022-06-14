US Markets

Canada April factory sales up 1.7% on petroleum, autos

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canadian factory sales grew by 1.7% in April from March on higher sales in petroleum and coal products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

June 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by 1.7% in April from March on higher sales in petroleum and coal products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 1.2%.

Month/month change (%)

Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) Sales

+1.7

+3.5

+2.5 Sales ex-autos

+1.2

+3.4

+2.2 Inventories

+2.3

+2.2

+2.4 Unfilled orders

+2.9

+1.9

+1.8 New orders

+3.1

+2.3

+1.6

Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.55

1.54

1.58

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.6% increase in factory sales in April from March.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular