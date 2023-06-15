News & Insights

Canada April factory sales up 0.3% on autos, petroleum

June 15, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by 0.3% in April from March on higher sales for motor vehicle parts, as well as petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 0.7%.

Month/month change (%)

Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) Sales

+0.3

+0.8

+0.7 Sales ex-autos

-0.7

+0.2

+0.2 Inventories

-0.0

+0.6

+0.5 Unfilled orders

-0.2

-1.9

-2.2 New orders

+2.9

-2.9

-3.5

Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.71

1.72

1.72

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

