Canada April factory sales most likely up 1.6% - Statscan flash estimate
OTTAWA, May 24 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely rose 1.6% in April from March, largely driven by higher sales of petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.
The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 66.8%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.2%.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
