US Markets

Canada April factory sales likely fell by 1.1% - Statscan flash estimate

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April from March, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday. The decrease is mostly attributed to lower sales in the transportation equipment industry.

OTTAWA, May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April from March, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday. The decrease is mostly attributed to lower sales in the transportation equipment industry.

Factory sales rose 3.5% in March.

Statscan said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 47% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 91.5%, it added.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Dale Smith)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular