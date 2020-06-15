Canada April factory sales down a record 28.5% on autos, petroleum

US Markets

Canadian factory sales decreased by 28.5% in April from March on a record decrease in motor vehicle assembly, as well as a decline in petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 21.5%.

Month/month change (%)

April March(rev) March(prev) Sales

-28.5

-9.8

-9.2 Sales ex-autos

-21.5

-6.1

-5.5 Inventories

-0.6

+0.7

+0.1 Unfilled orders

-1.2

+0.3

-0.4 New orders

-31.3

-12.9

-11.3

April March(rev) March(prev) Inv/sales ratio

2.41

1.74

1.72

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 20.0% decrease in the value of shipments in April. All figures are seasonally adjusted.

