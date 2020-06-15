Canada April factory sales down a record 28.5% on autos, petroleum
June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales decreased by 28.5% in April from March on a record decrease in motor vehicle assembly, as well as a decline in petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Over four-fifths of manufacturers reported that the coronavirus pandemic impacted their operations.
Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 21.5%.
Month/month change (%)
April March(rev) March(prev) Sales
-28.5
-9.8
-9.2 Sales ex-autos
-21.5
-6.1
-5.5 Inventories
-0.6
+0.7
+0.1 Unfilled orders
-1.2
+0.3
-0.4 New orders
-31.3
-12.9
-11.3
April March(rev) March(prev) Inv/sales ratio
2.41
1.74
1.72
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 20.0% decrease in the value of shipments in April. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)
((Reuters Ottawa Bureau; 613-235-6745; Kelsey.Johnson@tr.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.