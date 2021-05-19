US Markets

Canada April annual inflation rate rises to 3.4%

Canada's annual inflation rate in April rose to 3.4%, in large part due to the comparison to a year ago when prices were in steep decline, especially gasoline, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

    Percent changes             Month-on-month       Year-on-year
                               April    March       April   March
    CPI - all items             +0.5     +0.5        +3.4    +2.2
    CPI - common                 n/a      n/a        +1.7    +1.5  
    CPI - median                 n/a      n/a        +2.3    +2.1
    CPI - trim                   n/a      n/a        +2.3    +2.1
    Bank of Canada core         +0.5     +0.3        +2.3    +1.4
    All items ex food/energy    +0.6     +0.2        +1.8    +0.9
    Goods                       +0.5     +0.8        +5.5    +3.4
    Services                    +0.5     +0.2        +1.7    +1.2
    Energy                      +1.7     +4.4       +32.7   +19.1
    
    Seasonally adjusted         +0.6     +0.1         n/a     n/a
    Bank of Canada core 
    seasonally adjusted         +0.7     +0.1         n/a     n/a
    
    
 
    NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be +0.4% for the month, and annual inflation of 3.2% in April. CPI Common was predicted to be 1.7%. 
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)((steve.scherer@tr.com))

