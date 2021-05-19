Canada April annual inflation rate rises to 3.4%

May 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in April rose to 3.4%, in large part due to the comparison to a year ago when prices were in steep decline, especially gasoline, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year April March April March CPI - all items +0.5 +0.5 +3.4 +2.2 CPI - common n/a n/a +1.7 +1.5 CPI - median n/a n/a +2.3 +2.1 CPI - trim n/a n/a +2.3 +2.1 Bank of Canada core +0.5 +0.3 +2.3 +1.4 All items ex food/energy +0.6 +0.2 +1.8 +0.9 Goods +0.5 +0.8 +5.5 +3.4 Services +0.5 +0.2 +1.7 +1.2 Energy +1.7 +4.4 +32.7 +19.1 Seasonally adjusted +0.6 +0.1 n/a n/a Bank of Canada core seasonally adjusted +0.7 +0.1 n/a n/a NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be +0.4% for the month, and annual inflation of 3.2% in April. CPI Common was predicted to be 1.7%. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)((steve.scherer@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.