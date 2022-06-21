Commodities

Canada approves two more Brazilian pork exporters - ABPA

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Canada has authorized two new Brazilian meat plants to export pork products into the country, according to ABPA, a Brazilian meat lobby representing poultry and pork processors.

In a statement on Tuesday, ABPA said Brazil now has five units authorized to export pork to the Canadian market.

