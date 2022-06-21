Canada approves two more Brazilian pork exporters - ABPA

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Canada has authorized two new Brazilian meat plants to export pork products into the country, according to ABPA, a Brazilian meat lobby representing poultry and pork processors.

In a statement on Tuesday, ABPA said Brazil now has five units authorized to export pork to the Canadian market.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.