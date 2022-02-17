US Markets
NVAX

Canada approves Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Canada's health regulator said on Thursday it has approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for use in people aged 18 years and older.

Adds background

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's health regulator said on Thursday it has approved Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine for use in people aged 18 years and older.

The vaccine's safety and effectiveness in people younger than 18 years of age have not yet been established, Health Canada said in its release.

Canada has committed to purchase 52 million doses of the vaccine, with an option to buy up to 24 million doses more.

Novavax's protein-based vaccine is being reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received approvals from the European Union and the World Health Organization.

It has also been cleared for use in adults in countries including the UK, New Zealand and Australia. The company last week said its vaccine was about 80% effective in a late-stage trial in adolescents.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular