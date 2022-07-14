Canada approves Moderna's COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months and older

Corrects to say Spikevax was the first approved in Canada for children under 5

OTTAWA, July 14 (Reuters) - Canada has approved Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months and older, according to information posted on the government's website.

Moderna's Spikevax vaccine is the first approved in Canada for children under 5.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

