Canada approves Moderna's COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months and older

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Canada has approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months and older, according to information posted on the government's website.

OTTAWA, July 14 (Reuters) - Canada has approved Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months and older, according to information posted on the government's website.

Moderna's Spikevax vaccine is the first approved in Canada for children under 5.

