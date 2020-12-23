Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine - health ministry

OTTAWA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada approved Moderna Inc's MRNA.O coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the health ministry said on its website, paving the way for up to 168,000 doses to be delivered by the end of the year.

Earlier this month Canada gave the green light to Pfizer's vaccine, which authorities have begun administering to health workers and the elderly.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

