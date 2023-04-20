Canada approves major west coast port expansion with 370 conditions

By Nia Williams

April 20 (Reuters) - Canada approved a port major expansion on the coast of southern British Columbia on Thursday, while requiring the project meets 370 legally binding conditions designed to protect the environment and marine life.

The government said the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, proposed by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, will be key to supporting Canadian economic growth and help prevent congestion in west coast ports.

More than C$275 billion ($204 billion) of trade passes through Vancouver Fraser Port Authority each year. The Roberts Bank expansion involves building a three-berth marine container terminal near the mouth of the Fraser river, and will increase the port's capacity by 50%.

Environmental campaigners have long opposed the project, arguing it will harm endangered species like chinook salmon and Southern resident killer whales.

"With 370 environmental protection measures that the port must meet, we have set a high bar for this project to proceed," Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in a statement, adding the federal government will invest in protecting endangered wildlife.

Conditions include installing infrastructure to allow for the safe passage of fish and noise level limits to protect killer whales.

