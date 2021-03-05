Canada approves Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine - CBC

US Markets
OTTAWA, March 5 (Reuters) - Canada's drug regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said on Friday, citing an unidentified source.

The federal health ministry was not immediately available for comment. Canada has already approved coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc PFE.N, Moderna Inc MRNA.O and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L.

