Canada Approves Gilead Sciences' Descovy For HIV Pre-exposure Prophylaxis

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Canada Inc. said that Health Canada has granted a Notice of Compliance for Descovy or emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection among individuals who are HIV-negative and at risk of HIV acquisition.

Canada is now the third market globally to receive approval of Descovy for the PrEP indication following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October, 2019, and the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration in August, 2020.

Descovy is also approved in Canada for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing more than 25 kg, in combination with other antiretroviral agents.

The company warned that Descovy does not prevent other sexually transmitted infections or cure HIV infection or AIDS.

