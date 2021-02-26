US Markets
AZN

Canada approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Contributors
Allison Martell Reuters
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Canada's drug regulator approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the third inoculation to get a green light.

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada's drug regulator approved AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the third inoculation to get a green light.

The vaccine was approved under Canada's interim order system, which allows for accelerated approvals similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorizations.

(Reporting by Allison Martell and Julie Gordon; Editing by Steve Scherer and Alex Richardson)

((allison.martell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8196; Reuters Messaging: allison.martell.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN MRNA NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters