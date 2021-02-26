Canada approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada's drug regulator approved AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the third inoculation to get a green light.

The vaccine was approved under Canada's interim order system, which allows for accelerated approvals similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorizations.

(Reporting by Allison Martell and Julie Gordon; Editing by Steve Scherer and Alex Richardson)

