Canada approves Air Canada purchase of Transat, with conditions

OTTAWA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada has approved Air Canada's AC.TO purchase of troubled rival Transat At Inc TRZ.TO, subject to a number of conditions, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday.

The deal still needs approval from European regulators. In a statement, Alghabra said the COVID-19 pandemic was a key factor in the decision, given that Air Transat had already made clear a slump in travel was hitting its finances.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)

