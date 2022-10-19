Canada annual inflation rate slows to 6.9% in September on gasoline prices

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate eased slightly to 6.9% in September, largely on lower gasoline prices though food prices hit a fresh 41-year high, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to fall to 6.8% in September from 7.0% in August. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Sep Aug Sep Aug CPI - all items +0.1 -0.3 +6.9 +7.0 CPI - common n/a n/a +6.0 +6.0 CPI - median n/a n/a +4.7 +4.7 CPI - trim n/a n/a +5.2 +5.2 Bank of Canada core +0.4 0.0 +6.0 +5.8 All items ex food/energy +0.3 0.0 +5.4 +5.3 Goods -0.1 -0.8 +8.2 +8.5 Services +0.3 +0.1 +5.6 +5.5 Energy -4.4 -6.5 +14.0 +19.0 Seasonally adjusted +0.4 +0.1 n/a n/a Core CPI, SA +0.4 +0.3 n/a n/a NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast September CPI to be 6.8% annualized, and flat on the month. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

