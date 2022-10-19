US Markets

Canada annual inflation rate slows to 6.9% in September on gasoline prices

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's annual inflation rate eased slightly to 6.9% in September, largely on lower gasoline prices though food prices hit a fresh 41-year high, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

   Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to fall to 6.8% in September from 7.0% in August.

  

                                       Percent changes             
                             Month-on-month        Year-on-year
                               Sep      Aug         Sep     Aug
    CPI - all items           +0.1     -0.3        +6.9    +7.0
    CPI - common               n/a      n/a        +6.0    +6.0
    CPI - median               n/a      n/a        +4.7    +4.7
    CPI - trim                 n/a      n/a        +5.2    +5.2
    Bank of Canada core       +0.4      0.0        +6.0    +5.8
    All items ex food/energy  +0.3      0.0        +5.4    +5.3
    Goods                     -0.1     -0.8        +8.2    +8.5
    Services                  +0.3     +0.1        +5.6    +5.5
    Energy                    -4.4     -6.5       +14.0   +19.0

    Seasonally adjusted       +0.4     +0.1         n/a     n/a
    Core CPI, SA              +0.4     +0.3         n/a     n/a

  
  

   NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast September CPI to be 6.8% annualized, and flat on the month.
  
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

