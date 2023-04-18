US Markets

Canada annual inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March, matching forecast

April 18, 2023

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters

OTTAWA, April 18 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate dropped to 4.3% in March, matching expectations, as a drop in energy prices helped to keep the consumer price index in check despite a record rise in mortgage costs, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation to drop to 4.3% from 5.2% in February. Month-over-month, the consumer price index was up 0.5%, again matching forecasts.

Prices of store-bought food also slowed to 9.7% in March, falling below 10% for the first time in 8 months.

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 4.5% compared with a rise of 4.8% in February.

The average of two of the Bank of Canada's core measures of underlying inflation, CPI-median and CPI-trim, came in at 4.5% compared with 4.9% in February.

Mortgage interest costs surged 26.4% in March, the largest yearly increase on record as Canadians continued to renew and initiate mortgages at higher interest rates, Statscan said.

