Canada annual inflation rate jumps by most in nine years

David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in June posted its biggest acceleration for more than nine years, rising to 0.7% from a 0.4% decline in May as energy prices jumped, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to increase to 0.3% in May.

