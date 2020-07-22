Canada annual inflation rate jumps by most in nine years

OTTAWA, July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in June posted its biggest acceleration for more than nine years, rising to 0.7% from a 0.4% decline in May as energy prices jumped, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to increase to 0.3% in May.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Edigting by Andrew Heavens)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.