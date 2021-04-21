Canada annual inflation rate in March accelerates to 2.2%

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 2.2% in March, up from a year-over-year increase of 1.1% in February, on energy prices and due to a statistical effect caused by last year's very low index level, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 2.3% in March.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

