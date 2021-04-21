US Markets

Canada annual inflation rate in March accelerates to 2.2%

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN MORRIS

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 2.2% in March, up from a year-over-year increase of 1.1% in February, on energy prices and due to a statistical effect caused by last year's very low index level, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 2.2% in March, up from a year-over-year increase of 1.1% in February, on energy prices and due to a statistical effect caused by last year's very low index level, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 2.3% in March.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular