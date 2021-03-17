Canada annual inflation rate in February accelerates to 1.1%

OTTAWA, March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 1.1% in February, up from a year-over-year increase of 1.0% in January, on higher gas prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 1.3% in February.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, editing by Louise Heavens)

