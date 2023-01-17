Canada annual inflation rate falls to 6.3% in December on gasoline, housing

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 6.3% in December, largely on lower gasoline prices, as well as lower accomodation expenses , Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to fall to 6.4% in December from November. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Dec Nov Dec Nov CPI - all items -0.6 +0.1 +6.3 +6.8 CPI - common n/a n/a +6.6 +6.8 CPI - median n/a n/a +5.0 +5.1 CPI - trim n/a n/a +5.3 +5.4 Bank of Canada core -0.3 0.0 +5.4 +5.8 All items ex food/energy -0.1 +0.1 +5.3 +5.4 Goods -1.7 +0.2 +6.9 +8.0 Services +0.3 +0.2 +5.6 +5.8 Energy -7.9 -1.5 +7.3 +13.9 Seasonally adjusted -0.1 +0.3 n/a n/a Core CPI, SA +0.3 +0.3 n/a n/a NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast Decmber CPI to be 6.4% annualized, and to be -0.5% on the month. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/INFLATION

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.