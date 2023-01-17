US Markets

Canada annual inflation rate falls to 6.3% in December on gasoline, housing

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

January 17, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

   OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 6.3% in December, largely on lower gasoline prices, as well as lower accomodation expenses , Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
   Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to fall to 6.4% in December from November.

  

                                       Percent changes             
                             Month-on-month        Year-on-year
                               Dec      Nov         Dec     Nov
    CPI - all items           -0.6     +0.1        +6.3    +6.8
    CPI - common               n/a      n/a        +6.6    +6.8
    CPI - median               n/a      n/a        +5.0    +5.1
    CPI - trim                 n/a      n/a        +5.3    +5.4
    Bank of Canada core       -0.3      0.0        +5.4    +5.8
    All items ex food/energy  -0.1     +0.1        +5.3    +5.4
    Goods                     -1.7     +0.2        +6.9    +8.0
    Services                  +0.3     +0.2        +5.6    +5.8
    Energy                    -7.9     -1.5        +7.3   +13.9

    Seasonally adjusted       -0.1     +0.3         n/a     n/a
    Core CPI, SA              +0.3     +0.3         n/a     n/a

  
  

   NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast Decmber CPI to be 6.4% annualized, and to be -0.5% on the month.
  
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil)
 ((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/INFLATION

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.