US Markets

Canada annual inflation rate falls to 6.3% in December on gasoline

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

January 17, 2023 — 08:40 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and Dale Smith for Reuters ->

Updates throughout

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 6.3% in December, slightly lower than expected, mainly due to slower yearly growth in gas prices, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected the headline inflation number to fall to 6.4% from 6.8% in November. Month-over-month, inflation was down 0.6%, again lower than analysts' forecast of a 0.5% fall.

Consumers paid 13.1% less at the pump in December compared with November, the largest monthly decline since April 2020, Statistics Canada said. On a yearly basis, prices for gasoline rose 3% in December after a 13.7% increase in November.

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.3% in December after a 5.4% rise in November.

December's headline figure is still more than three times the Bank of Canada's 2% target.

The bank has raised its benchmark interest rate at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months to 4.25% and said a decision to raise rates further would be more data-dependent. 0#BOCWATCH

The Canadian Dollar CAD= strengthened to 1.34 per U.S. dollar, or 74.63 U.S. cents, after the data.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Dale Smith in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.