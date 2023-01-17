Canada annual inflation rate falls to 6.3% in December on gasoline

Updates throughout

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 6.3% in December, slightly lower than expected, mainly due to slower yearly growth in gas prices, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected the headline inflation number to fall to 6.4% from 6.8% in November. Month-over-month, inflation was down 0.6%, again lower than analysts' forecast of a 0.5% fall.

Consumers paid 13.1% less at the pump in December compared with November, the largest monthly decline since April 2020, Statistics Canada said. On a yearly basis, prices for gasoline rose 3% in December after a 13.7% increase in November.

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.3% in December after a 5.4% rise in November.

December's headline figure is still more than three times the Bank of Canada's 2% target.

The bank has raised its benchmark interest rate at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months to 4.25% and said a decision to raise rates further would be more data-dependent. 0#BOCWATCH

The Canadian Dollar CAD= strengthened to 1.34 per U.S. dollar, or 74.63 U.S. cents, after the data.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Dale Smith in Ottawa)

