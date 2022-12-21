US Markets

Canada annual inflation rate edges down to 6.8% in November on gasoline

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

December 21, 2022 — 08:30 am EST

   OTTAWA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate edged down to 6.8% in November, largely on lower gasoline prices but moderated by higher costs for mortgage interest and rent, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
   Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to fall to 6.7% in November from October.

  

                                       Percent changes             
                             Month-on-month        Year-on-year
                               Nov      Oct         Nov     Oct
    CPI - all items           +0.1     +0.7        +6.8    +6.9
    CPI - common               n/a      n/a        +6.7    +6.4
    CPI - median               n/a      n/a        +5.0    +4.9
    CPI - trim                 n/a      n/a        +5.3    +5.3
    Bank of Canada core        0.0     +0.4        +5.8    +5.8
    All items ex food/energy  +0.1     +0.3        +5.4    +5.3
    Goods                     +0.2     +1.2        +8.0    +8.4
    Services                  +0.2     +0.2        +5.8    +5.4
    Energy                    -1.5     +6.2       +13.9   +16.2

    Seasonally adjusted       +0.4     +0.6         n/a     n/a
    Core CPI, SA              +0.3     +0.2         n/a     n/a

  
  

   NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast November CPI to be 6.7% annualized, and to be flat on the month.
  
