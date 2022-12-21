Canada annual inflation rate edges down to 6.8% in November on gasoline

OTTAWA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate edged down to 6.8% in November, largely on lower gasoline prices but moderated by higher costs for mortgage interest and rent, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to fall to 6.7% in November from October. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Nov Oct Nov Oct CPI - all items +0.1 +0.7 +6.8 +6.9 CPI - common n/a n/a +6.7 +6.4 CPI - median n/a n/a +5.0 +4.9 CPI - trim n/a n/a +5.3 +5.3 Bank of Canada core 0.0 +0.4 +5.8 +5.8 All items ex food/energy +0.1 +0.3 +5.4 +5.3 Goods +0.2 +1.2 +8.0 +8.4 Services +0.2 +0.2 +5.8 +5.4 Energy -1.5 +6.2 +13.9 +16.2 Seasonally adjusted +0.4 +0.6 n/a n/a Core CPI, SA +0.3 +0.2 n/a n/a NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast November CPI to be 6.7% annualized, and to be flat on the month. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/INFLATION

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.