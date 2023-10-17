Canada annual inflation rate cools to 3.8% in September; core measures ease

New throughout

OTTAWA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in September decreased to 3.8%, below forecasts, and core inflation measures edged down as well, according to official data released on Tuesday that may lower expectations for another interest rate hike.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast inflation to hold steady at the 4.0% rate recorded in August. Month-over-month, the consumer price index was down 0.1%, compared with a forecast of a 0.1% gain.

The deceleration in September was broad-based, stemming from lower prices for some travel-related services, durable goods and groceries, Statscan said. A 7.5% year-over-year increase in gasoline prices was an offseting factor.

Grocery prices cooled for the third straight month, rising at 5.8% - the slowest pace since December 2021.

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 3.2% compared with a 3.6% rise in August.

Two of the Bank of Canada's three core measures of underlying inflation also decreased. CPI-median edged down to 3.8% from 4.1% in August while CPI-trim decreased to 3.7% from 3.9%.

Headline inflation had outpaced expectations in the past two month, stoking fears that the Bank of Canada's 10 rate hikes in 18 months might not have been enough to cool prices. At 3.8%, inflation is still nearly double the bank's 2% target.

The central bank has hiked to a 22-year high of 5%, but it does not see inflation slowing to its 2% target until mid-2025. The bank will issue new forecasts along side its rate announcement on Oct. 25.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said last week that the bank would be weighing whether to let previous rate hikes work through the economy or raise again to counter sticky inflation.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Dale Smith)

