Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 8.1% in June, highest in 39 years

July 20 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada fell by 1.7% in June from May on lower prices for softwood lumber, as well as primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. The decrease followed an upwardly revised 1.8% increase in May. Raw materials prices were down 0.1% in June, and were up 32.4% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Jun May(rev) May(prev) Jun May(rev) May(prev) total -1.1 +1.8 +1.7 +14.3 +15.7 +15.0 ex energy/petrol -1.6 +0.3 +0.3 +7.1 +8.9 +8.4 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Jun May(rev) May(prev) Jun May(rev) May(prev) total -0.1 +2.7 +2.5 +32.4 +37.6 +37.4 ex crude energy -3.1 -1.5 -1.8 +10.5 +15.2 +14.8 (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com)) July 20 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 8.1% in June, the highest since January 1983, mainly on gasoline prices, but was fairly broad-based across most components, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 8.4% in June from 7.7% in May. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Jun May Jun May CPI - all items +0.7 +1.4 +8.1 +7.7 CPI - common n/a n/a +4.6 +4.5 CPI - median n/a n/a +4.9 +4.9 CPI - trim n/a n/a +5.5 +5.4 Bank of Canada core +0.3 +0.8 +6.2 +6.1 All items ex food/energy +0.4 +0.9 +5.3 +5.2 Goods +0.8 +2.1 +11.2 +10.4 Services +0.4 +0.7 +5.2 +5.2 Energy +3.9 +8.5 +38.8 +34.8 Seasonally adjusted +0.6 +1.1 n/a n/a Core CPI, SA +0.5 +0.6 n/a n/a NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast June CPI to be 8.4% annualized, and 0.9% on the month. CPI Common was forecast to be 4.2%. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.