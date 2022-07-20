US Markets

Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 8.1% in June, highest in 39 years

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 8.1% in June, the highest since January 1983, mainly on gasoline prices, but was fairly broad-based across most components, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

    July 20 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada fell by 1.7% in June from May on lower prices for softwood lumber, as well as primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
    The decrease followed an upwardly revised 1.8% increase in May. Raw materials prices were down 0.1% in June, and were up 32.4% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jun   May(rev)  May(prev)    Jun   May(rev)  May(prev) 
 total            -1.1    +1.8      +1.7      +14.3   +15.7     +15.0
 ex energy/petrol -1.6    +0.3      +0.3       +7.1    +8.9      +8.4 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jun   May(rev)  May(prev)    Jun   May(rev)  May(prev) 
 total            -0.1    +2.7      +2.5      +32.4   +37.6     +37.4
 ex crude energy  -3.1    -1.5      -1.8      +10.5   +15.2     +14.8



   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)
 ((julie.gordon@tr.com))   July 20 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 8.1% in June, the highest since January 1983, mainly on gasoline prices, but was fairly broad-based across most components, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
   Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 8.4% in June from 7.7% in May.

  

                                       Percent changes             
                             Month-on-month        Year-on-year
                               Jun      May         Jun     May
    CPI - all items           +0.7     +1.4        +8.1    +7.7
    CPI - common               n/a      n/a        +4.6    +4.5
    CPI - median               n/a      n/a        +4.9    +4.9
    CPI - trim                 n/a      n/a        +5.5    +5.4
    Bank of Canada core       +0.3     +0.8        +6.2    +6.1
    All items ex food/energy  +0.4     +0.9        +5.3    +5.2
    Goods                     +0.8     +2.1       +11.2   +10.4
    Services                  +0.4     +0.7        +5.2    +5.2
    Energy                    +3.9     +8.5       +38.8   +34.8

    Seasonally adjusted       +0.6     +1.1         n/a     n/a
    Core CPI, SA              +0.5     +0.6         n/a     n/a

  
  

   NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast June CPI to be 8.4% annualized, and 0.9% on the month. CPI Common was forecast to be 4.2%.

  
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)
 ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular