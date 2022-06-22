Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 7.7% in May, highest in 39 years

June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 7.7% in May, the highest since January 1983, on gasoline prices, as well as services like hotels and restaurants, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 7.4% in May from 6.8% in April. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year May Apr May Apr CPI - all items +1.4 +0.6 +7.7 +6.8 CPI - common n/a n/a +3.9 +3.5 CPI - median n/a n/a +4.9 +4.6 CPI - trim n/a n/a +5.4 +5.2 Bank of Canada core +0.8 +0.7 +6.1 +5.7 All items ex food/energy +0.9 +0.6 +5.2 +4.6 Goods +2.1 +0.4 +10.4 +9.1 Services +0.7 +0.9 +5.2 +4.6 Energy +8.5 +0.6 +34.8 +26.4 Seasonally adjusted +1.1 +0.9 n/a n/a Core CPI, SA +0.6 +0.8 n/a n/a NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast May CPI to be 7.4% annualized, and 1.0% on the month. Bank of Canada Core was forecast to be 5.9% on the year. CPI Common was forecast to be 3.5%. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

