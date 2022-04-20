US Markets

Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 6.7% in March, 31-year high

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 6.7% in March, the highest since January 1991, on broad price gains, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

   Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 6.1% in March.

  

                                       Percent changes             
                             Month-on-month        Year-on-year
                               Mar      Feb         Mar     Feb
    CPI - all items           +1.4     +1.0        +6.7    +5.7
    CPI - common               n/a      n/a        +2.8    +2.7
    CPI - median               n/a      n/a        +3.8    +3.5
    CPI - trim                 n/a      n/a        +4.7    +4.4
    Bank of Canada core       +1.0     +0.8        +5.5    +4.8
    All items ex food/energy  +0.9     +0.6        +4.6    +3.9
    Goods                     +2.3     +1.5        +9.2    +7.6
    Services                  +0.6     +0.4        +4.3    +3.8
    Energy                    +7.5     +4.7       +27.8   +24.1

    Seasonally adjusted       +0.9     +0.8         n/a     n/a
    Core CPI, SA              +0.9     +0.3         n/a     n/a

  
  

   NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast March CPI to be 6.1% annualized, and 1.0% on the month. Bank of Canada Core was forecast to be 0.5% on the month, and 4.2% on the year. CPI Common was forecast to be 2.8%.

  
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)
