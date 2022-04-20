Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 6.7% in March, 31-year high

Apr 20 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 6.7% in March, the highest since January 1991, on broad price gains, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 6.1% in March. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Mar Feb Mar Feb CPI - all items +1.4 +1.0 +6.7 +5.7 CPI - common n/a n/a +2.8 +2.7 CPI - median n/a n/a +3.8 +3.5 CPI - trim n/a n/a +4.7 +4.4 Bank of Canada core +1.0 +0.8 +5.5 +4.8 All items ex food/energy +0.9 +0.6 +4.6 +3.9 Goods +2.3 +1.5 +9.2 +7.6 Services +0.6 +0.4 +4.3 +3.8 Energy +7.5 +4.7 +27.8 +24.1 Seasonally adjusted +0.9 +0.8 n/a n/a Core CPI, SA +0.9 +0.3 n/a n/a NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast March CPI to be 6.1% annualized, and 1.0% on the month. Bank of Canada Core was forecast to be 0.5% on the month, and 4.2% on the year. CPI Common was forecast to be 2.8%. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

