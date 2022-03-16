US Markets

Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 5.7% in February

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 5.7% in February, the highest since August 1991, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

    March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 5.7% in February, the highest since August 1991, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 5.5% in February.     

    
 
    Percent changes             Month-on-month       Year-on-year
                                 Feb      Jan         Feb     Jan
    CPI - all items             +1.0     +0.9        +5.7    +5.1
    CPI - common                 n/a      n/a        +2.6    +2.4  
    CPI - median                 n/a      n/a        +3.5    +3.4
    CPI - trim                   n/a      n/a        +4.3    +4.0
    Bank of Canada core         +0.8     +0.8        +4.8    +4.3
    All items ex food/energy    +0.6     +0.6        +3.9    +3.5
    Goods                       +1.5     +1.5        +7.6    +7.2
    Services                    +0.4     +0.3        +3.8    +3.4
    Energy                      +4.7     +3.1       +24.1   +23.1
    
    Seasonally adjusted         +0.6     +0.6         n/a     n/a
    
    Bank of Canada core 
    seasonally adjusted         +0.3     +0.4         n/a     n/a
    
    
 
    NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be +0.9% for the month, and annual inflation of 5.5% in February. CPI Common was predicted to be 2.4%. 
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com; +1 343-961-4020))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

