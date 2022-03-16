Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 5.7% in February

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 5.7% in February, the highest since August 1991, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 5.5% in February. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Feb Jan Feb Jan CPI - all items +1.0 +0.9 +5.7 +5.1 CPI - common n/a n/a +2.6 +2.4 CPI - median n/a n/a +3.5 +3.4 CPI - trim n/a n/a +4.3 +4.0 Bank of Canada core +0.8 +0.8 +4.8 +4.3 All items ex food/energy +0.6 +0.6 +3.9 +3.5 Goods +1.5 +1.5 +7.6 +7.2 Services +0.4 +0.3 +3.8 +3.4 Energy +4.7 +3.1 +24.1 +23.1 Seasonally adjusted +0.6 +0.6 n/a n/a Bank of Canada core seasonally adjusted +0.3 +0.4 n/a n/a NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be +0.9% for the month, and annual inflation of 5.5% in February. CPI Common was predicted to be 2.4%. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com; +1 343-961-4020))

