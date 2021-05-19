Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.4% in April

Adds details

OTTAWA, May 19 (Reuters) - Inflation in Canada jumped again in April, coming in slightly ahead of analyst expectations, largely due a sharp deceleration last year during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.4%, from 2.2% in March, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 3.2% in April.

Gasoline prices rose 62.5% in April, the largest year-over-year increase on record. Fuel prices fell sharply in April 2020, as the pandemic limited travel and temporarily reduced international trade.

Shelter price gains also accelerated in April, rising 3.2% year-over-year compared with 2.4% in March, mostly due to costly housing. The homeowner's replacement index posted its largest gain since 1989.

CPI common, which the Bank of Canada calls the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, was 1.7%, in line with analyst expectations. CPI median and trim both rose to 2.3%.

The Canadian dollar CAD= steadied at about 1.2070 to the greenback, or 82.85 U.S. cents, pulling back from Tuesday's 6-year high.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

