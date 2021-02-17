Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 1.0% in January

Adds details

OTTAWA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 1.0% in January, up from a year-on-year increase of 0.7% in December, on higher prices for durable goods and gasoline, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The headline number was slightly ahead of analysts' expectations for a rate of 0.9% in January. Durable goods prices rose 1.7%, while gasoline prices were up 6.1%.

"Coming at a time when the market is becoming increasingly sensitive to any signs of inflation, this high side surprise has put further upward pressure on yields in Canada," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

The Canadian dollar CAD= steadied at 1.2698 to the greenback, or 78.75 U.S. cents, after the data.

"The rise in consumer prices occurred amid continuing economic uncertainty," Statscan said, adding that consumer spending expectations are higher with a vaccine on the horizon.

Ontario and Quebec, Canada's most populous provinces, mostly remained under strict health restrictions in January as the novel coronavirus spread following the December holiday season. Those restrictions are now being eased.

Two of the three core measures of inflation moved in January. The common measure, which the Bank says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, was steady at 1.3%, while trim rose to 1.8% and median fell to 1.4%.

