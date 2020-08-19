Canada annual inflation rate 0.1% in July

OTTAWA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in July was 0.1% down from a 0.7% increase in June due to a broad-based slowdown in price growth, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to be 0.5% in July.

