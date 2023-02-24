Commodities

Canada announces more than $32 million in support for Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

February 24, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada announced more than $32 million in support to further strengthen Ukraine's security and stabilization on Friday, the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The aid includes $7.5 million for demining efforts and more than $12 million to counter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

