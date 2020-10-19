Canada and U.S. border to stay closed until Nov. 21, Canadian minister says

OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21, Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Monday, confirming a policy put in place in March to control the spread of COVID-19.

Blair confirmed the latest one-month extension on Twitter.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.