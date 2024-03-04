News & Insights

US Markets

Canada and Australia boost collaboration on critical minerals

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

March 04, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Written by Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - Canada and Australia have agreed to promote shared priorities related to the extraction, processing, and refining of critical minerals, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto.

Demand for critical minerals used in batteries is projected to expand significantly in coming decades as the world transitions to clean energy. Canada and Australia both have large deposits of the minerals.

They will explore opportunities for R&D collaboration and support bilateral mining and service sector trade and investment through what they said was a non-legally binding understanding.

Canada and Australia will also push for critical minerals supply chain transparency and advocate for strong Environmental, Social and Governance credentials in global supply chains, according to the statement.

Canada's Natural Resources Ministry and Australia's Critical Minerals Office will lead the joint work on critical minerals and coordinate on policies and investments.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto and Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.