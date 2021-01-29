Commodities
Canada airlines agree to cancel all flights to warm destinations - PM Trudeau

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada's major airlines have agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30 from Sunday as part of the fight against a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau also told reporters that all arriving airline passengers would be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and then wait in a hotel at their own expense until the results arrived.

